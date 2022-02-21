Breakup Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Last Day of Anti-Valentine’s Week

ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: BREAKUP DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The anti-Valentine’s week, which witnesses the celebration of days like Slap Day, Confession Day, Flirting Day and Missing day, finally culminates with the Breakup Day on February 21. Among all the days of the week, Breakup Day indeed sounds the most depressing and saddening as it observes the ending of relationships. People can celebrate this day by getting rid of an unpleasant relationship with someone.

ALSO READ: Breakup Day 2022 Today: All You Need to Know

The day can serve as an opportunity to escape a toxic relationship and set oneself free of all restrictions. One can also vent their romantic and emotional frustration through several ways like bursting a heart-shaped balloon or flushing your ex-lover’s photo. It is always advised that you better live alone than with someone you don’t like.

So, on this Breakup Day, consider sending some evocative quotes to someone who you think needs an escape from a relationship:

Advertisement

1. How do you know when it’s over? Maybe when you feel more in love with your memories than with the person standing in front of you.

2. Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, and heartbreak makes you wiser.

3. Breakups can be sad, but sometimes tears are the price we pay for the freedom we need.

4. You don’t walk out of a breakup empty-handed. Every breakup teaches a lesson. Find yours.

5. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because he is finally someone else’s problem.

6. They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. I hope you find someone who treasures you.

7. Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.

8. One day they’ll realise they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones.

9. Moving on is a simple thing, what it leaves behind is hard.

10. Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.

11. Letting go has never been easy, but holding on can be as difficult. Yet strength is measured not by holding on, but by letting go.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.