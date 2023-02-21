Breakup Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share

BREAKUP DAY 2023: The Anti-Valentine’s week began with Slap Day and now, we have reached the end of it. The last day is Breakup Day and it falls on February 21. Although, going by its name, the day may sound sombre, it is not always about sadness and negative things. People respond to heartbreak and separation in different ways. There is no set procedure or method for handling breakups.

Breakup Day is considered as the day that the entire cycle of love and hate finally ends. It’s time to put an end to something that is bothering you so that the future can be better.

Breakup Day 2023: Inspirational Quotes

“You fell in love with a storm. Did you really think you would get out unscathed?" — Nikita Gill

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path." —Paulo Coelho

“The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends." — Gwyneth Paltrow

“You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them… but still move on without them." — Mandy Hale

Breakup Day 2023: Wishes

This cycle of love and hate will come to an end, and we shall triumph. Happy Break-Up Day! Happy Break-Up Day! And since your relationship has reached its end, I wish you a happy and prosperous life. Striking a balance between your goals and mine, as well as between your priorities and mine, was no longer simple. I’m wishing you a Happy Breakup Day! We, as well as the equations we shared, have evolved with the times. But moving on is what life is all about, therefore, I wish you a Happy Breakup Day! The hardest choices to make are the most significant ones. Although it was difficult for me to say goodbye to you, it was crucial for both of us. Happy Break-Up Day. Moving forward in life is sometimes the best thing to do. We do not always get what we want because fate has other plans for us. Sometimes breaking up is the best thing to do.

