Breast Augmentation to Scar Revision, How Much Do These Surgeries Cost?

Plastic surgery is a type of operation that includes the restoration, reconstruction, or change of the human body. This invasive medical practice, often known as cosmetic surgery, is of two types: reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery.

Plastic surgery is often considered an aesthetic operation, hence the expenses are considerable. Let us look at what specialists have to say regarding the cost of various plastic surgeries in India.

Cosmetic surgery, according to Dr Raman Sharma, a Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, is divided into many stages. The cost of this operation is determined by the type of surgery you choose. There are several forms of nose surgery, for example. Sometimes only the front half of the nose is operated on, while other times the entire nose is operated on.

Many individuals have breast and butt enlargement implants placed. Implant placement greatly raises the cost. Aside from that, different hospitals charge varying costs. In many regions, the cost of cosmetic surgery for Indians and foreigners would be different.

Let us take a look at some of the most commonly popular plastic surgeries in India.

India has the largest number of liposuction patients. Liposuction typically costs between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2 lakh.

The number of people who have had rhinoplasty surgery is in the thousands. Rhinoplasty comes in a variety of forms, with prices ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Breast augmentation surgery, which enhances the size of the breast, costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh. This price rises to Rs 1.70 lakh when the implants are installed.

Breast reduction surgery, which reduces the size of the breast, costs between 1.50 lakh and 2.50 lakh rupees. Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic surgery procedure used to augment the size of the hip (BBL). It costs between 1.50 and 2 lakh rupees.

A facelift cosmetic surgery would cost between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. However, in India, just a few people have this procedure.

Eyelid surgery costs between 50,000 and 1 lakh rupees. Botox surgery costs between 20 and 25 thousand rupees to keep the skin looking fresh.

Scar revision surgery to erase permanent scars on the body costs between Rs 40,000 and 50,000.

Aside from that, the cost of laser hair removal is between 7,000 and 8,000 rupees.

