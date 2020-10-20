Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Managing, Risk Factor and Treatment

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer seen especially in women. It is one of the leading causes of cancer death in Indian women. October is celebrated as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate, create awareness about the early detection, management and treatment about the disease among people. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but more commonly seen in women. According to a research by mayo clinic, Breast cancer survival rates have increased, and the number of deaths related with this disease is gradually declining. The reasons for the same are factors such as earlier detection, a new modified approach to treatment and certainly a better understanding of the disease.

Breast cancer arises when some breast cells begin to enlarge abnormally. These cells multiply faster than healthy cells and continue to build up, forming a lump. These cells may spread through the breast to your lymph nodes and then other parts of your body as well. It is seen that breast cancer usually begins with cells in the milk-producing ducts or may also begin in the glandular tissue called lobules. It can also initiate in other cells or tissue within the breast. The factors that may increase the risk of breast cancer are hormonal disorders and sedentary lifestyle. It stands likely that breast cancer is caused by a complex interaction of your genetic composition.

The first step to detect breast cancer is to get it examined. The doctor will carefully feel the lump and the tissues that develop due to the condition. It feels different in size, texture, and movement than lumps. The next step is digital mammography, an X-ray test of the breast that helps in further diagnosis of the breast lump. After the diagnosis, the doctors suggest ultrasonography. Ultrasonography is the test where sound waves are used to detect the breast lump. It can be a fluid-filled cyst or a solid mass. Based on the results of these tests, the doctor prescribes a biopsy to get a sample of the breast tissue.

Each patient goes through an evaluation before the doctor starts the treatment. Is the test find cancer the doctor develops a treatment plan to eliminate it and reduce the chances of it returning. It is kept in mind that the treatment should reduce the chance of the cancer traveling other parts of the breast as well as the body. Treatment generally follows within a few weeks after the diagnosis. The type of treatment suggested depends on the size and location of the cancer in the breast, the cancer cells and the cancer stage.

Risk factors

Factors that are related to an increased risk of breast cancer include:

-Increasing age

-Obesity

-Conceiving child at an older age

-A personal history of breast conditions

-A family history of breast cancer. If your mother, sister or daughter was diagnosed with breast -cancer, particularly at a young age, your risk of breast cancer is increased.

-A personal history of breast cancer

-Inherited genes that increase cancer risk

-Drinking alcohol

-Smoking

Prevention for breast cancer

Making small changes in your daily life may help decrease risk of breast cancer. If you feel any changes in you breast, you should consult a doctor for the same. They can reduce the risk of the disease to spread further. Only breast awareness will not prevent breast cancer completely but will help you identify any unusual signs and symptoms.

Preventions for breast cancer include:

-Control on consumption of alcohol

-Exercise regularly

-Maintain a healthy weight

-Have a healthy diet