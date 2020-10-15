Breast Cancer: Here's How to Differentiate Between Myths and Reality

Breast cancer is one of the common diseases that affected most women in the world. Even though there is much information available online about the disease, everything is not true. There are many misconceptions and rumours that need to be clarified and made aware of to understand the illness.

So, here are some of the myths and misinformation about breast cancer and their reality:

• Breast cancer always have a lump

Every lump formed in the breast is not cancerous while cancer patients don’t feel the lump in many cases. And breast cancer doesn’t form lumps in the earliest stages.

• People without a family history of breast cancer are not at risk

It is not necessarily important that women with a family history of breast cancer will be the only ones to be diagnosed with the disease.

• Breast implants can raise your cancer risk

Women with breast implants are not at higher risk of breast cancer than women without them. However, breast implants can make it difficult to read mammograms.

• Under-wire bras can be a greater risk of breast cancer

There are no studies that prove that wearing any type of bra causes breast cancer.

• Using antiperspirants, hair dyes, and cell phone cause breast cancer

There is no evidence that using these items might have a link to breast cancer.

• Younger women are not prone to breast cancer

Any woman regardless of age can get breast cancer. However, most of the women diagnosed with breast cancer are above the age of 40.

• Small-breasted women have a lower risk of getting breast cancer

There is no scientific relation that reveals the connection between the size of the breasts and the risk of breast cancer. Breast cancer is not related to the differences in size and shapes of the breast.

• Men do not get breast cancer

According to the CDC, around 2000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the US. Men also have breast tissue in their chest even if it is not usually larger in size and many of them have reported developing breast cancer.