Breast Cancer Treatment In India: New Therapies And Innovations

Cancer is not only a health concern but it can impact one’s physical and mental well-being. Breast cancer is one of the most common and prevalent forms of cancer in women. Cases of breast cancer are increasing worldwide and it is the primary cause of death in women. As per Globocan 2020 report, every year in India, there are more than 1.3 lakh new cases and more than 90,000 deaths caused by breast cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is a disease where cells in the breast grow out of control. When breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it is said to be metastasised.

While the number of cases of breast cancer is increasing day by day, newer innovations and therapies are emerging to help reduce the disease and to increase the chances of survival of patients.

Types of breast cancer

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma: The cancer cells begin in the ducts and then grow outside into the other parts of the breast tissues.

Invasive Lobular Carcinoma: The cancer cells begin in the lobules and then spread to the breast tissues that are close by. These can also spread to other parts of the body.

Warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer

- New lump formation in the breast or armpit

- Breast size or shape changes

- Pain in the breast area

- Swelling, dimpling or irritation in the breast

- Changes in the skin or nipple, such as dimpling or redness

- Blood discharge from nipples

How to reduce the risk of breast cancer?

- Self-examine your breasts

- Keep yourself physically active and maintain a healthy weight

- Try not to drink alcohol and avoid smoking

- Avoid taking oral contraceptives and ask your doctor about the risks

- If you have a family history of breast cancer, consult your doctor and go for genetic screening tests

