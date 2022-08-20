Breastfeeding And Intermittent Fasting: All You Need To Know

Intermittent fasting, or more popularly known as ‘IF’, seems to be a celebrity favourite in recent times–with Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt vouching for its several benefits such as losing weight, an increase in overall fitness and simplified lifestyles. IF is usually a form of fasting characteriSed by periods of eating, followed by specific hours of fasting every day, or every couple of days.

According to research, intermittent fasting is known to have a positive effect on weight loss and prevent the onset of common lifestyle concerns such as diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. IF also claims to have a beneficial effect on overall mental health.

However, can breastfeeding mothers safely practice intermittent fasting?

Here are 5 reasons why intermittent fasting may negatively affect breastfeeding moms and babies.

Quantity of milk- Breastfeeding or new mothers need an additional surplus of calories while lactating to support adequate milk production for the baby. However, if the mother pursues intermittent fasting, it will automatically have an effect on calorie intake, and as a consequence the quantity of milk is also affected. As a result, the baby would remain hungry.

Quality of milk- IF requires one to skip at least two meals a day, thereby negatively affecting the daily macronutrient and micronutrient requirements of a breastfeeding mother. If these requirements are not met, it may affect the quality of breastmilk. As a result, the baby might be more lethargic.

Increased thirst and hunger- A breastfeeding mom’s body requires more nutrient and energy-dense food than usual. Observing IF during these times may lead to hunger, fatigue, low energy, etc for a new mother.

Less nutrients- Due to reduced nutrient intake, the baby’s bowel movements might be affected and in severe cases, may even lead to dehydration.

Breastfeeding is a crucial time for both new mothers and babies. And, it is possibly one of the most sustainable ways to ensure optimal health. IF may prove to be a hindrance during this time.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here