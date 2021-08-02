Breastfeeding Week 2021: Here Are Things First-Time Mothers Should Keep in Mind

Becoming a mother and bringing a new life into this world for the first time is one of the best feelings that a woman can experience. The feeling in this new phase of life is completely different from anything in the past. However, there are also several challenges and problems that come with new motherhood. Since everything is happening for the first time, new mothers find it difficult to adapt to the changes. One of the many problems that they face in new motherhood is dealing with breastfeeding for the first time. Due to lack of experience, many are unaware of the right manner or the things that they should keep in mind while breastfeeding a child. Here we list some important things that should be kept in mind by first-time mothers while feeding their babies.

Right posture

While breastfeeding her child, the mother should ensure that the kid’s head should be faced at an angle of 45 degrees from her breasts. So, it’s advised to always breastfeed the child in a sitting position.

No lying down

Many mothers often breastfeed their child while lying down but this position can be harmful to the newborn. Breastfeeding newborns while lying down increases the chances of ear infections.

Sleep time

Never put the baby to bed immediately after breastfeeding. If the baby sleeps immediately after breastfeeding, he/she may not be able to digest the milk properly and it will come out from the mouth.

Hold carefully

After breastfeeding, hold the baby while resting the head on your shoulder and caress the back for two-three minutes. This will help digest the milk properly.

Burps

The child should not be put to bed before they burp after breastfeeding. If the child gets belches after lying down, there’s a risk of milk coming out through the respiratory tract.

Use breast pump

Many new mothers find it difficult to breastfeed their child in the natural way and sometimes the child is not able to extract the milk from the mother;s breasts. In such cases, a breast pump can be used to bring out the milk. Mother’s milk has miraculous benefits for the child and is very important for the overall development and health of the newborn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here