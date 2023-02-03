Brides Come For Your Expertise and Wise Counsel, Make Sure They Receive Both: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Globally acclaimed couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are pioneers of high fashion and bridal wear. In the last three decades, the designer duo have celebrated Indian craftsmanship and silhouettes in their own unique way. A favourite when it comes to celebrity weddings, their creations have been adorned by an array of Bollywood brides including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

In conversation with News18, the connoisseurs of couture share valuable insights on what the new age bride is looking for in 2023 and how to calm a bridezilla.

Excerpts from the interview:

As esteemed couturiers and pioneers of high fashion, bridal wear has been an integral part of your brand’s journey. How much has bridal wear in India evolved over the years?

Bridal wear has always been a significant component of high fashion and couture. The Indian wedding is big, fat and grows ever more fabulous. Multiple events, each event being a sartorial extravaganza.

We’ve introduced several firsts into bridal wear over the decades. Each has become a new standard of style for brides. From the introduction of chikankari to the White Bride to the use of pastel and beige instead of the classic and traditional reds, pinks and oranges. Today brides choose to wear unorthodox hues and fusion silhouettes. Lehengas are draped with half-saris. Trails on skirts and in veils along with shoulder dupattas as bridal wear have evolved to new heights of finesse and celebrate individuality.

With the upcoming wedding season, what would you suggest brides-to-be go for, in terms of silhouettes, colours, fabrics, motifs and embroideries?

Keep it Classic. Keep it Timeless and Forever. Revel in the beauty of spectacular craftsmanship and reject gimmicks and flippant trends. Make it a masterpiece that will remain relevant decades from now. Beige and gold will be huge this coming season whether it is understated embroideries such as chikankari and resham or the full-on bling of gota, mirror work and zardozi or the modern glamour of sequins, crystals and pearls. Refinement and Finesse rule the day. It’s time to bring the best, no holds barred.

What’s the new age bride and groom looking for in 2023?

Distinctive, Original and Refined. The emphasis is on craftsmanship and quality. Being more adventurous and open to experimentation, the modern bride and groom seek to wear outfits that pay homage to their unique aspirations and personal style.

How do you deal with a bridezilla? And how do you tell a bride, a silhouette she plans to stitch is unflattering?

With great patience, understanding and humour. Don’t take it personally. Many brides are overwhelmed by stress as they plan for the wedding and that tends to bring out the worst in them. Help them to stay calm, positive and confident.

Listen to their concerns, hopes and dreams and then guide them towards a choice that does them full justice. If a silhouette isn’t flattering, suggest better options. They have come to you for your expertise and wise counsel. Make sure they receive both.

With the influx of social media, do you feel brides and grooms are influenced by what looks good on the platform and design accordingly?

We design for ourselves. We create things that fulfil our design sensibilities and aesthetics. What appears on our social media is a reflection of our creativity not the following of external trends. As designers and artists, we are focused on the creation of the original.

A celebrity favourite for weddings and functions, do their custom-made ensembles become perfect mood boards for the wedding season?

Our custom wedding couture and bridal wear become the standard for the season. It is aspirational and trend-setting. When you dress an icon in the finest, you set new benchmarks of style and creativity that become iconic.

What are the ingredients for the perfect bridal outfit?

Spectacular craftsmanship, original, distinctive design. An outfit that exudes grace and elegance and feels as good as it looks.

A word of advice for brides planning their wedding outfits in 2023?

Keep your circle small. Just two or three family members and trusted friends. Too many opinions spoil the outfit. Always invest in the finest you can afford. Avoid the tacky and trendy. Your wedding calls for a timeless classic. Above all, enjoy this process and don’t get overwhelmed by stress or anxiety. It’s time to celebrate.

