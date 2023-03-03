Weddings are the perfect occasion to flaunt your best ethnics. And if you are going to be a bridesmaid soon, then it is very important that you pre-plan your outfit and complement the bride on her big day. Today, weddings across the culture have maids of honour, who are responsible for specific duties, when a close friend is getting married.

A bridesmaid has multiple responsibilities on her shoulders, from making sure the bride is all set for her marriage to ensuring all the preparations beforehand. A little inspiration will help you to prepare in advance. Here are some celebrity-inspired looks that are perfect for slaying at the next wedding you attend.

Take cues from Sayani Gupta on how to nail a bridesmaid look. She recently made a statement with this stunning lehenga at her co-star Maanvi Gagroo’s wedding. She donned an ethnic outfit in blue, in both light and dark tones. The blouse had short sleeves and a plunging neckline. She wore a translucent dupatta over her shoulder that matched the hues and patterned elements of her lehenga. It had a blue printed border at the end and an embroidered belt around the waist. She carried a white potli purse along with her outfit.

If you want to add a metallic touch to your look, then Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning silver lehenga is the right inspiration. The lehenga featured a bralette top, vertical glittering sequin embellishments and a plunging V-neckline. She matched it with a floor-grazing skirt with similar sequin embellishments, patti borders, and a mermaid silhouette. She completed the look with a matching silver net dupatta over her shoulder.

Sanjana Sanghi chose a beautiful violet kurta set with embroidery for her best friend’s engagement. The kurta and palazzo combo was embellished with zari, bead, and sitara threadwork. The actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of bold dangler earrings.

With her beige-coloured lehenga and silver embroidery, Sara Ali Khan’s look is perfect for your best friend’s wedding. The actress wore a matching blouse with a plunging neckline over the lehenga. She completed the ensemble with bangles, many rings, a silver clutch, and a choker neckpiece. This is the finest choice for you if you’re seeking a glitzy outfit.

