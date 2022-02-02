Bridging the Beginning and the End; The Secret to Live a Happy Life

What is the best way to lead your life? What is the secret key to ushering in happiness in the moments that you spend breathing and being awake? How to be less timid of the unprecedented destination where the journey of our lives will culminate?

Such questions have pestered the minds of commoners and thinkers alike. At some point in life, these questions, or something related to them, are bound to strike your mind. And it is only natural for that to happen. After all, who really knows where, how, when, why, and what will cease and transform our existence into a meagre story.

To decipher the entanglement fostering our lives, a small perspective, a minor nudge, a slight hint is all one needs to compound it into a way of living, and Gary Turk did just that through a TEDx Talk. A poet, storyteller, and filmmaker, Gary grew up in a retirement home. The unusuality of the situation lay in the fact that a life was developing and beginning when multiple lives in the vicinity were beginning to end. And during his growing years, Gary gained insights into how one can live a happy life.

The crux of what Gary garnered in all these years is how older people are like the map of a path that is full of unaccustomed turns and surprising events. In addition, old people represent the glaring fact that life is not a never-ending ride. “Knowing something would not last gives you more reasons to make the most of it,” says Gary.

Watch:

If a person realizes the biggest spoiler of the movie called life, that we are all going to die in the end, it is likely that the demarcation between living and existing becomes clearer. Cherishing the inevitable end may also make us less scared of the foggy future and teach us to make the most of the visible today.

