Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Brie Larson Shares How She Became Part of 2017’s MET Gala Group Selfie

Brie Larson also said that she avoids MET Gala bathroom as she is asthmatic and several guests use the restroom for smoking.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brie Larson Shares How She Became Part of 2017’s MET Gala Group Selfie
Met Gala 2017 bathroom selfie

Hollywood actress Brie Larson recently shared an amusing tale from MET Gala bash of 2017. Brie revealed how she ended up in the famous bathroom selfie that took over the headlines that year.

The gala had seen Kylie Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian; and their friends posing for a bathroom selfie that broke the internet along with MET Gala rules that forbid the capture of any selfie. If you look to the right, you can see Brie smiling at the mirror and in an embrace of several people. But in reality, she barely knew anyone in the group and coincidental timing had resulted in her to be in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

annual bathroom selfie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

While appearing in a challenge by First We Feast YouTube channel, the Room actress said that usually she avoids the MET Gala bathroom as she is asthmatic and several guests use the restroom for smoking.

The Captain Marvel star had to make an emergency visit though in 2017. While she was holding her breath and trying to wash her hands fast, a large group of people swarmed inside the bathroom. “I started being squished while washing my hands,” recounted the actress.

Everyone had their phones out and Brie realised that a group selfie was to be taken but could not understand if she was going to be a part of it.

Until a woman she did not know came up to her and said, “You need to chill and just be here”. Brie obliged and eased out to give a smile for the picture.

The Kong: Skull Island actress has recently greeted fans with her official YouTube channel. By uploading an introductory video a few days ago, the Oscar winning actress had expressed her desire to share a “little bit more” about herself through the platform.

Read: 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson's Grandmother Has Suggestion for Her Next YouTube Video

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading