Brie Larson Shares How She Became Part of 2017’s MET Gala Group Selfie

Hollywood actress Brie Larson recently shared an amusing tale from MET Gala bash of 2017. Brie revealed how she ended up in the famous bathroom selfie that took over the headlines that year.

The gala had seen Kylie Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian; and their friends posing for a bathroom selfie that broke the internet along with MET Gala rules that forbid the capture of any selfie. If you look to the right, you can see Brie smiling at the mirror and in an embrace of several people. But in reality, she barely knew anyone in the group and coincidental timing had resulted in her to be in the photo.

While appearing in a challenge by First We Feast YouTube channel, the Room actress said that usually she avoids the MET Gala bathroom as she is asthmatic and several guests use the restroom for smoking.

The Captain Marvel star had to make an emergency visit though in 2017. While she was holding her breath and trying to wash her hands fast, a large group of people swarmed inside the bathroom. “I started being squished while washing my hands,” recounted the actress.

Everyone had their phones out and Brie realised that a group selfie was to be taken but could not understand if she was going to be a part of it.

Until a woman she did not know came up to her and said, “You need to chill and just be here”. Brie obliged and eased out to give a smile for the picture.

The Kong: Skull Island actress has recently greeted fans with her official YouTube channel. By uploading an introductory video a few days ago, the Oscar winning actress had expressed her desire to share a “little bit more” about herself through the platform.

