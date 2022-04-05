Bright Shining Apple Can Cause Serious Health Issues, Reveals Study

Apple is said to be one of the most nutritious fruits. We have often heard the phrase an apple a day keeps the doctor away. However, do you know that bright shiny apples can also cause serious illness? Yes, it is true. Recently, a study found 13 percent of Candida Auris in the apples kept in the storehouse. Candida Auris is a type of fungus that grows as yeast and can result in life-threatening diseases.

According to the study published in the journal of the American Society for Microbiology, the fungicide, used in fruits to store them for a longer period, inadvertently helped spread Candida Auris. To study the development of Candida Auris on the surface of the apples, researchers from Delhi University and McMaster University, Canada, examined 62 apples from Northern India. While 42 apples were taken from the marketplace, the remaining 20 were collected directly from the orchards.

Advertisement

After studying them over a period, researchers found that of the 62 apples, 8 showed Candida Auris fungus on their surface. The study was conducted on two varieties of apples, Red Delicious and Royal Gala. The results showed that out of eight infected apples, five were Red Delicious and three were Royal Gala.

As per the study, the apples collected from the orchards didn’t have any sign of Candida Auris, whereas the ones taken from the local market developed the fungus over time.

Many vendors use fungicides to increase the shelf life of fruits to kill a variety of yeasts. However, these fungicides are ineffective on Candida Auris, which does not restrict its growth.

Candida Auris falls on the list of five pathogens that pose the most urgent threats to public health, according to U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.