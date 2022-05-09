Bring Back Cargo Pants Fashion With These Stylish Looks

With the revival of Y2K fashion, it is not just low-rise denim jeans and skirts that are making a comeback. The popular cargo pants that symbolise hip-hop fashion come with the defining attribute, the pockets. However, this time around, the pants have been elevated with a modern style. A silhouette defined by its pockets, cargo pants are boxy in fit and can either fall to the floor in a wide-leg silhouette or taper off to the ankle, depending on which style you prefer.

To make this Y2K fashion trend go along with the modern look, we curated a list of celebrities and designers who are offering us some inspiration:

Pair it with a corset top:

Take cue from American supermodel Bella Hadid who brought a very chic twist to the cargo pants. The model wore a graphic printed corset top with her brown cargo pants with wide leg fashion. The model wore a snatched look with a high ponytail and black block heel boots.

Or with a crop top:

American model Lori Harvey styled her black cargo pants with a matching black crop top. The model was spotted holding a balck handbag to complete her look. When wearing a wide leg cargo pant, one can pair the look with a contrasting body-hugging top and balance the look.

Go camo with Cargo pants and pair them with a white t-shirt, or crop top. This is a classic combination when it comes to acing cargo pants.

Another way cargo pant style can be worn is reversing the style. Wear a narrow pair of cargo pants and pair it with a loose shirt. A beige shade cargo pants with white linen shirt would work well for those summer safari rides, if you are planning on visiting a national wildlife park.Add a pop of bright colour and complete your look with a mundane shade of cargo pants. This style can be created if you wear a top in bright or neon shade along with a grey or brown loose-fitted cargo pant. The style is comfy and fashionable and will certainly get you noticed if that is what you are aiming for.

How are you going to style your cargo pants look?

