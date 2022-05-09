Bring Back Cargo Pants Fashion With These Stylish Looks

With the revival of Y2K fashion, it is not just low-rise denim jeans and skirts that are making a comeback. The popular cargo pants that symbolise hip-hop fashion come with the defining attribute, the pockets. However, this time around, the pants have been elevated with a modern style. A silhouette defined by its pockets, cargo pants are boxy in fit and can either fall to the floor in a wide-leg silhouette or taper off to the ankle, depending on which style you prefer.
To make this Y2K fashion trend go along with the modern look, we curated a list of celebrities and designers who are offering us some inspiration:
Pair it with a corset top:
Take cue from American supermodel Bella Hadid who brought a very chic twist to the cargo pants. The model wore a graphic printed corset top with her brown cargo pants with wide leg fashion. The model wore a snatched look with a high ponytail and black block heel boots.
Or with a crop top:
American model Lori Harvey styled her black cargo pants with a matching black crop top. The model was spotted holding a balck handbag to complete her look. When wearing a wide leg cargo pant, one can pair the look with a contrasting body-hugging top and balance the look.
Go camo with Cargo pants and pair them with a white t-shirt, or crop top. This is a classic combination when it comes to acing cargo pants.
How are you going to style your cargo pants look?
