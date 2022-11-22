Bring Back Glowing Skin With This Daily Morning and Night-Time Routine

Winter is here, which means the air will be cooler and our bodies may become drier. The dip in mercury levels could lead to dry and dull skin. Our skin starts to lose natural oils and the sunspots become visible. To bring back the glow on your face, consider layering. Winter Apart from the layering of clothes you can (and must) layer your beauty essentials too. Just like every other season, during this time too, your skincare regimen will vary from morning to night. In the morning, you would need sunscreen to protect your skin, while at night, you would need products to hydrate your skin.

Here’s a morning-to-night skincare regimen guide for you-

Morning Routine-

Cleanse

Right after you wake up, use a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Cleansing will rid your face of the oil, sweat and toxins that your body releases. Exfoliate (not every day)

Use a gentle scrub to exfoliate your skin and get rid of dead skin cells. Moisturise

When your face is damp after cleansing, use a nourishing moisturizer. When the skin is damp, it allows the product to penetrate better and helps in keeping the skin hydrated for a longer time. Sunscreen

Before you step out of the house, no matter if it’s sunny or cloudy outside, make sure to apply generous amounts of sunscreen to the exposed skin. Sunscreen will not only help against tanning but will also help protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Night Routine-

Cleanse

Use a face wash to cleanse your skin and get rid of all the sweat, dust, and particles accumulated on your skin. Facial Oils

Choose to use hydrating and moisturizing facial oils and massage them gently into the skin. Opt to use facial oils in the evening, so that you can wash off your face before hitting the bed. Serums

After washing off the facial oils, apply serum as per your skin’s requirement and gently pat it on the skin for better absorption. Moisturise

Before curling up in the blanket, apply a hydrating cream to your face. For your hands and legs use a rich moisturizer. Apply lip balm to wake up to smooth and soft lips.

