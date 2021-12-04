Bring Cafe to Your Home This Winter; Try These Aesthetic Coffee Station Ideas

With the dropping temperature and the days growing shorter, coffee always sounds like an excellent idea. In many situations, folks will cram their massive coffee makers and Keurig machines onto any empty countertop space in their kitchens, such as a corner mostly along the side of a wall. But if you use yours regularly and routinely bring visitors over for coffee, you may as well consider setting up your own tiny dedicated coffee station if you have the space for it. Here are a few fantastic ideas to get you started!

But first, let’s know some of the important things which you’ll need to keep in mind about designing your own coffee station.

Area: It’s critical to understand how much space you have for your coffee station. Likewise, if you can take advantage of corners, kitchen nooks, or underused vertical space, do so. This will make it easy for you to personalise your coffee station to your liking.

Accessibility: Give at least a foot of countertop gap between the coffeemaker and the station’s edge. You’ll need space to make your morning coffee, and you probably don’t want to play balancing games with hot cups.

Accessories: Of course, a coffeemaker is necessary, but you’ll also want a microwave handy. You’ll also need a place to keep your mugs, spoons, saucers, sugar packets, and additional coffee filters.

Aesthetic: This is your chance to let your imagination go wild and ideas flow. The best part is that there are several coffee station design ideas to pick from before you break ground!

After you’ve locked down the four “As," you can begin designing and decorating your own coffee retreat.

The Ideal Fit

You may have to perform some detective work in the kitchen that doesn’t have an apparent spot for a coffee station — but if you’re creative enough, you might be able to discover a suitable spot for yours. You can, for example, utilise a small portion of a wall near the kitchen cabinets or just hide your station within the cabinet. For narrow, awkward spaces between appliances and countertops, bar carts or small tables work well.

Colorful and vibrant

The dark, dramatic colours create a terrific coffee shop ambiance, but you’re not restricted if you have a place that’s brighter or even painted in a lot of white or maybe more neutral hues. Using a desk or dresser painted in a bright or vivid hue may truly make a statement in a neutral-colored space. Alternatively, you can simply use colourful and eccentric accessories such as cups and spoons.

What’s Brewing?

You can easily transform your coffee station into a true café by adding chalkboard menus and other alternative wall art. You may put a modestly framed chalkboard on the wall or larger blackboards that occupy more of the wall area. You can also give a bit rustic look to achieve the coffee house aesthetics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.