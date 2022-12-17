Bring Christmas Magic To Your Kid’s Room With These 5 Ideas

The festive fervour is about to begin soon, and everybody is busy decking up their homes for Christmas celebrations. People are setting up the trees, and buying lights, stockings and gifts. You might be busing getting your home ready toyou’re your friends and family over for Christmas dinner or lunch. However, Christmas is also one of the most fun and magical moments for children. A little revamp to their room, and a few splashes of festive colour will certainly bring in the vibe and make them feel super excited.

You may have already planned out what to do with your foyer and living room, but if you are seeking out inspiration for the kid’s room, then here are 5 ideas you can try out-

Let the countdown begin

It does not matter if you have begun late, what matters is to let everybody in on the excitement. And a countdown to the day is a sure-shot way of doing that. If you feel crafty, make your own countdown calendar, or you can wrap several small boxes, number them and let your kids open one each day.

Mini Christmas Tree

It’s not Christmas without the graceful presence of the evergreen tree. For the kid’s room, you can opt to install a mini version of the tree and decorate it with bells, balls and stars.

Lighting

Add fairy and LED lights to the different corners of their room. Light up the tree with lights as well. You can opt for warm colours or white coloured light. But if you are kids are up for it, you can also add colourful lights as well.

Garlands

Garlands add a festive vibe to the decor of the house. You can hang it right above the children’s door. If there’s an empty wall, add a few colourful garlands and lights for Christmassy feel. Make sure you add a small garland to the tree as well. Add small pompoms or decorating elements with the garland. However, the best suggestion is to ask your kids about what exactly they want in their room.

Colours

Christmas colours are red, white and green. Add these bright colours to your kid’s room. Maybe a white bed sheet with red pillow covers. A green-coloured cushion. You can also hang Santa caps and let the kids anticipate Santa’s arrival with gifts.

