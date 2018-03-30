English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bring Rich Hues Of Rajasthan To Your House
Give your house a colourful and vibrant makeover!
Representative Image: News 18
Get acquainted with the colourful culture of vibrant Rajasthan through their handicrafts which can easily find a spot in your house, say experts.
Shailander Kumar, founder of Fanusta.com, and owner of home decor boutique store Jaipur Pink, Sunita Burad have listed down a few home decor products from Rajasthan:
* Blue pottery: Each piece of the glazed pottery is hand-painted and hand-moulded beautifully in the form of tableware and home accessories by artisans of Jaipur.
* Kishangarh Shaili handicrafts: These hand-painted art pieces narrate the stories of the past and depict varied events and sceneries with detailing and precision laid on individual features of men and women. Storage boxes, furniture and trays painted in this art style can add character to your living space.
* Block prints: Enchanting floral patterns and vibrant colours are hand block printed on fabrics with utmost care and precision by artisans of Bagru. The traditional process that has been practiced in Rajasthan for over 500 years now can be seen in the form of home linens, diaries and much more.
* Pichwai paintings: The Pichwai paintings are an age-old traditional art of Rajasthan, portraying Lord Krishna in varying moods, postures and attires. Accentuate your walls with the unique masterpieces.
* Hand embroideries: The painstaking and intricate embroideries of danka and gota patti find their origin in Rajasthan. Danka is a 400-year-old craft while gota patti is known to be crafted on royal clothing centuries ago. The age-old handworks are now crafted on contemporary looking quirky cushions and homeware.
