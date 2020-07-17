Britain's Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Windsor
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, the Sun newspaper reported.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to cancel their original plans to marry in May.
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mozzi last year. He is a Briton descended from a noble Italian family.
The father of the bride quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August.
An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative.
The prince denies wrongdoing.
Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.
(With inputs from Reuters and AP)
