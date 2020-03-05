Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

British Cricketer Kevin Pietersen in Assam for Wildlife Documentary Shoot

Kevin Pietersen will be seen assessing the situation of rhinos in India while exploring new technologies and co-op solutions to spread awareness among people about rhino conservation in the country.

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
credits - Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is currently in Assam to shoot for National Geographic's documentary Save This Rhino. He also visited Kaziranga National Park, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

In the documentary, Pietersen will be seen assessing the situation of rhinos in India while exploring new technologies and co-op solutions to spread awareness among people about rhino conservation in the country.

He also posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the images, he is seen sitting in front of a tree.

"Save rhino," reads a slogan on the tree's bark.

wildlife

Pietersen earlier made the announcement about the documentary on his Twitter handle. "Final bit of prep for our @NatGeoIndia. Flag of India doco we're filming over the next few weeks. Human/animal conflict. Technology we've developed to help the people. Indian rhino poaching efforts," read his message.

