British Rocket Scientist Wins Mister World Competition

Jack Heslewood, a 27-year-old rocket scientist from Britain has won the Mr World competition in Philippines, held at Araneta Coliseum. The aerospace engineer from UK's Bishops Stortford defeated 71 other contenders from around the world to win the top title.

The biennial competition judges’ winners based on factors like strength, skill, dedication, fashion and multimedia. Heslewood, who was also a top-five candidate in the pageant’s Top Model category, succeeds India's Rohit Khandelwal, who won the coveted title of Mister World in 2016.

Completing in the Top 5 of the competition were the representatives of Brazil, Carlos Wilton Franco, and Dominican Republic, Alejandro Martinez.

Philippines local Jody Baines Saliba, meanwhile, settled for a top-12 finish. Apart from Heslewood winning the top honours, other winners included, Saliba, who was declared Mr. World Asia Pacific; Martinez of Dominican Republic was Mr. World Caribbean; Gonzalez of Mexico was Mr. World Americas; Alberto Nodale of Austria was Mr. World Europe; and Mkhize of South Africa was Mr. World Africa.

The runners-up were Fezile Mkhize of South Africa and Brian Arturo Gonzalez of Mexico.

Other winners of the night were Mikaele Ahoman of Tonga for the talent competition, Wayne Walsh of Ireland won the extreme challenge segment, the sports challenge was won by Mkhize of South Africa, Akshay Rayamajhi of Nepal won the multimedia challenge while the top model competition as won by Gonzalez of Mexico.

Notably, Vishnu Raj Menon from India has represented the country at the coveted competition.

The evening was hosted by Miss World 2013 Megan Young and actor Mikael Daez.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.