Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Britney Spears a Natural Born Athlete, Says Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam love to hit the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Britney Spears a Natural Born Athlete, Says Boyfriend Sam Asghari
A file photo of Britney Spears.

Pop star Britney Spears' boyfriend, trainer Sam Asghari, has opened up about her fitness regime.

"(Britney) is a natural born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together," Sam told eonline.com.

"It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look."

Sam revealed they love to workout together. "We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises," Sam said.

"A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can't do. She is a natural born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts. You just can't plateau when you're in shape. You really need to challenge yourself and change things up to maintain your fitness," he added.

While Britney and Sam love to hit the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

"Most of the activities we do involvement movement anyway. We go horseback riding, bicycling and now we are thinking about skydiving," Sam shared.

"Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking into getting into it. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We really want to adventure and live the best quality of life that we can," he said.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram