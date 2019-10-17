Britney Spears Goes Back to Her Signature Blonde Look, See Pic
Pop star Britney Spears has returned to her original blonde hair colour. She posted a new picture on social media.
Britney Spears is back with her signature blonde look. Spears, who has returned home after vacationing in Maui, recently shared a video where she flaunts her new hair colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Along with the video, she wrote: "So maybe blondes do have more fun...It's not professional Hollywood hair and make-up .... but hey it's real and I'm watching Vacation !!! ...P.S. Just got out of pool so hair is wet ... sorry."
Dressed in a white tube top and shorts while sitting on a couch in her Los Angeles home, Spears looks directly into the camera and flashes facial expressions as if to say: "Oops... I did it again."
It was just 6 weeks ago (September 4) when the singer-songwriter had dyed her hair brown, much to everyone's surprise as she look completely different. She had posted a video slideshow of herself pouting and poking her tongue out with a brand-new medium-brown hair shade on Instagram. "Same faces, same dress, new hair," she captioned the post, which has garnered almost 3 million views and 22,000 comments. The caption continued, "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark!" She was referring to younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who also dyed her hair from platinum blonde to a similar shade of brown back in early July.
(With inputs from IANS)
