Britney Spears Has a Fashion and Lifestyle Merchandise Collection in the Works

Popstar Britney Spears is launching a fashion and lifestyle line.The Grammy Award-winning singer has teamed up with the licensing company Epic Rights on a collection that reflects "her personal sense of style, lifestyle, artistry, and creativity," according to the brand. The series, which will span clothing, hair care, accessories, exercise and electronics, is set to launch in the spring of 2019."I am excited to collaborate with Epic Rights to create a new contemporary lifestyle collection," said Spears in a statement."We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney's next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe," added the star's manager Larry Rudolph. "Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible."The news signals Spears' second big fashion move in the past few months -- back in March, she was unveiled as the face of a major fashion campaign for the luxury label Kenzo. She is also hard at work preparing for her upcoming US and European summer tour, having wrapped up a successful four-year residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.