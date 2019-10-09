Take the pledge to vote

Britney Spears is on Yoga, Workout and Dance Therapy to Realign Herself

Dressed in bikini and thigh-high white socks, Spears can be seen stretching while posing for a mirror selfie.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Britney Spears is on Yoga, Workout and Dance Therapy to Realign Herself
Singer Britney Spears has taken a break from music and is realigning herself, her Instagram is a proof.

Spears recently shared a photo from her workout session on Instagram.

In the image, she can be seen sitting in a yoga studio while in Maui on vacation.

Dressed in bikini and thigh-high white socks, Spears can be seen stretching while posing for a mirror selfie, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"'So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui ... I tried to start off by doing yoga but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ..... I finished with stretching, splits and yoga!'

"Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now !!! My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost 7 hours of footage because my phone didn't have a back up plan. I was extremely upset ... I had 3 outside videos and 7 pics and hotel footage ... but anyhow ... I kept moving forward !!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights ... it was magical, the Toxic hitmaker captioned

At the end of September, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram to ask fans not to forget about her.

'I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!! I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world ," she wrote with a couple of throwback photos.

Back in January, she called off her Domination shows in Las Vegas due to her father's illness.

