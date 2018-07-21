GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Britney Spears Unveils Gender Neutral Perfume

Britney Spears' fearless new fragrance is here for the summer.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 21, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
A file photo of Britney Spears.
After days of teasing her new scent online, the pop sensation has revealed the details of her new, gender neutral perfume, which launches this month.

Dubbed "Britney Spears Prerogative," the fragrance is described by beauty partner Revlon as "a seductive oriental woody amber scent with an irresistible gourmand twist." It features woody base notes and contemporary, fruitier elements such as Latex Petals and Red Calla.

"Prerogative is all about empowerment and confidence -- we all deserve to feel free and fierce," said Spears in a statement.

The star has been dropping hints about the new project on her social media channels over the past few days, sharing a sultry teaser video with her 20.2 million Instagram fans that saw her showing off her signature sexy moves while sporting a black latex outfit and over-the-knee boots. According to Revlon, the campaign will continue to showcase Spears' different personas over the next few months, as a tribute to her many talents.

"With this campaign, we showcase the confidence, versatility and invdividuality that Britney has demonstrated throughout her career," said Ron Rolleston, EVP Global Fragrance Marketing, at Revlon, in a statement. "From design to scent to campaign concept, Prerogative is all about pushing boundaries."

The scent will launch instore and online at Walmart this month, before rolling out in Kohl's in August.

