Brown and Proud Ankita Konwar Reveals her Numero Uno Trick With Sun Tan

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar has always spoken about choosing natural over artificial. From workout regimen to diet choices to skincare ritual, the fitness enthusiast is all about keeping it raw and real. This time, Ankita shared her quick tip to get rid of sun tan. No nothing fancy to make the skin look fairer, just an easy hack to make the ‘brown’ skin glow.

As expected, she reached for an off-the-kitchen-shelf item - the humble and magical curd, to be precise. Curd is known as a premium natural ingredient and bleaching agent. It lightens the skin tone and decreases pigmentation, dark spots. Ankita posted a video on Instagram and demonstrated her ‘number one trick to reduce sun tan.’

She took two tablespoons of curd and generously lathered it all over her face using her fingers. She advised to keep the pack on until it is dry enough, and then wash it off. In the caption, she wrote, “My number one trick with sun tan. No it doesn’t make you fair, it makes your ‘brown’ glow.”

Always the one to flaunt her brown skin with joy and pride, Ankita had shared a post about self acceptance earlier. She posted a filter vs no filter selfie and expressed her wish to see a filter-free world. In a note she penned alongside, Ankita said, “Because true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, “imperfect” selves to the world. Our sense of self acceptance should always be greater than our need for belonging.”

In August, Ankita was seen flaunting her beautiful tan, which according to her is a common feature in a runner’s life.

She wrote, “8 days of highway on my skin, made me a panda, if the panda was a brown bear and had white circles. PS - don’t worry about the tanning, I’m all fine.”

