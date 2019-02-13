English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grammys 2019: BTS Army's Appearance in Classic Black Tuxedo is Winning Hearts
With their appearance at Grammy Awards 2019, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.
BTS at the Grammy Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Loading...
BTS, also known as the BTS Army, is the only Korean band to be nominated in the Best Recording Package category in the history of the Grammy Awards 2019.
Even though the band did not take home the gramophone, the seven-member boy band - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) - definitely won hearts with their appearance.
After coming on the music scene in 2016, BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - has skyrocketed into international fame following three world tours and several highly successful albums.
With their appearance at Grammys, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.
Known for their stylish appearances, the Korean boy band put their best foot forward and looked dapper in their crisp tuxedos. Thanks to Jimin’s bright pink and V’s mint green hair which added a dash of color pop to the whole classic American black tuxedo look.
Not only were they nominated, they also took the stage to present the best R&B Album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.
"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we'll be back," said RM.
The question on everybody's mind was which designer would they be wearing? Dior, Gucci or Saint Laurent with whom they have partnered before.
Even though global designer would trade anything to design for the boys, the Korean band decided to give Seoul's designer, JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong,a chance to design for them. While V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM flaunted their tux designed by JayBeak, J-Hope decided to go with Kim Seo Ryong's design.
Often known for their designs back home, this was first opportunity for the designers at the Grammys level. This gesture by BTS was to honor talent from their homeland, South Korea.
Their most recent, "Love Yourself: Tear", became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also nominated for best recording package (artwork) at this year's Grammys, alongside the Seoul-based branding outfit HuskyFox.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Even though the band did not take home the gramophone, the seven-member boy band - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) - definitely won hearts with their appearance.
After coming on the music scene in 2016, BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - has skyrocketed into international fame following three world tours and several highly successful albums.
With their appearance at Grammys, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.
Known for their stylish appearances, the Korean boy band put their best foot forward and looked dapper in their crisp tuxedos. Thanks to Jimin’s bright pink and V’s mint green hair which added a dash of color pop to the whole classic American black tuxedo look.
Not only were they nominated, they also took the stage to present the best R&B Album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.
"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we'll be back," said RM.
The question on everybody's mind was which designer would they be wearing? Dior, Gucci or Saint Laurent with whom they have partnered before.
Even though global designer would trade anything to design for the boys, the Korean band decided to give Seoul's designer, JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong,a chance to design for them. While V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM flaunted their tux designed by JayBeak, J-Hope decided to go with Kim Seo Ryong's design.
Often known for their designs back home, this was first opportunity for the designers at the Grammys level. This gesture by BTS was to honor talent from their homeland, South Korea.
Their most recent, "Love Yourself: Tear", became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also nominated for best recording package (artwork) at this year's Grammys, alongside the Seoul-based branding outfit HuskyFox.
E Red Carpet Interview with @BTS_twt! (RM translated the question, JK confirmed, then RM said ‘You can say what you prepared earlier’) #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/IY2i98Ocle— wisha ✨ (@doyou_bangtan) February 10, 2019
IM LITERALLY SHAKING YES ITS REALLY HAPPENING MY BABIES IM SO PROUD OF YOU #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/8fuszSyTa9— bts is going ✈️ grammys (@yeonkassy) February 11, 2019
This is the first Korean act in history to attend & be on stage at the Grammys, #TearItUpBTS #Grammys pic.twitter.com/X9XCk070IX— ` (@Armys__Crew) February 11, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results