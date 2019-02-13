LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Grammys 2019: BTS Army's Appearance in Classic Black Tuxedo is Winning Hearts

With their appearance at Grammy Awards 2019, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.

Naqshib Nisar | News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grammys 2019: BTS Army's Appearance in Classic Black Tuxedo is Winning Hearts
BTS at the Grammy Awards 2019 Red Carpet
Loading...
BTS, also known as the BTS Army, is the only Korean band to be nominated in the Best Recording Package category in the history of the Grammy Awards 2019.

Even though the band did not take home the gramophone, the seven-member boy band - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) - definitely won hearts with their appearance.

After coming on the music scene in 2016, BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - has skyrocketed into international fame following three world tours and several highly successful albums.

With their appearance at Grammys, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.

Known for their stylish appearances, the Korean boy band put their best foot forward and looked dapper in their crisp tuxedos. Thanks to Jimin’s bright pink and V’s mint green hair which added a dash of color pop to the whole classic American black tuxedo look.

Not only were they nominated, they also took the stage to present the best R&B Album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.

"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we'll be back," said RM.



The question on everybody's mind was which designer would they be wearing? Dior, Gucci or Saint Laurent with whom they have partnered before.

Even though global designer would trade anything to design for the boys, the Korean band decided to give Seoul's designer, JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong,a chance to design for them. While V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM flaunted their tux designed by JayBeak, J-Hope decided to go with Kim Seo Ryong's design.





Often known for their designs back home, this was first opportunity for the designers at the Grammys level. This gesture by BTS was to honor talent from their homeland, South Korea.






Their most recent, "Love Yourself: Tear", became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also nominated for best recording package (artwork) at this year's Grammys, alongside the Seoul-based branding outfit HuskyFox.












Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram