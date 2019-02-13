Grammys 2019: BTS Army's Appearance in Classic Black Tuxedo is Winning Hearts

E Red Carpet Interview with @BTS_twt! (RM translated the question, JK confirmed, then RM said ‘You can say what you prepared earlier’) #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/IY2i98Ocle — wisha ✨ (@doyou_bangtan) February 10, 2019

IM LITERALLY SHAKING YES ITS REALLY HAPPENING MY BABIES IM SO PROUD OF YOU #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/8fuszSyTa9 — bts is going ✈️ grammys (@yeonkassy) February 11, 2019

This is the first Korean act in history to attend & be on stage at the Grammys, #TearItUpBTS #Grammys pic.twitter.com/X9XCk070IX — ` (@Armys__Crew) February 11, 2019

BTS, also known as the BTS Army, is the only Korean band to be nominated in the Best Recording Package category in the history of the Grammy Awards 2019.Even though the band did not take home the gramophone, the seven-member boy band - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) - definitely won hearts with their appearance.After coming on the music scene in 2016, BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - has skyrocketed into international fame following three world tours and several highly successful albums.With their appearance at Grammys, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.Known for their stylish appearances, the Korean boy band put their best foot forward and looked dapper in their crisp tuxedos. Thanks to Jimin’s bright pink and V’s mint green hair which added a dash of color pop to the whole classic American black tuxedo look.Not only were they nominated, they also took the stage to present the best R&B Album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album."Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we'll be back," said RM.The question on everybody's mind was which designer would they be wearing? Dior, Gucci or Saint Laurent with whom they have partnered before.Even though global designer would trade anything to design for the boys, the Korean band decided to give Seoul's designer, JayBaek Couture and Kim Seo Ryong,a chance to design for them. While V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM flaunted their tux designed by JayBeak, J-Hope decided to go with Kim Seo Ryong's design.Often known for their designs back home, this was first opportunity for the designers at the Grammys level. This gesture by BTS was to honor talent from their homeland, South Korea.Their most recent, "Love Yourself: Tear", became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also nominated for best recording package (artwork) at this year's Grammys, alongside the Seoul-based branding outfit HuskyFox.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.