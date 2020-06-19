BTS Becomes First Foreign Band Since Michael Jackson to Top Oricon Charts, Excels First-half sale of 2020

Korean pop band BTS or the Bangstan Boys have already achieved their fandom across the globe. The K-Pop band has now achieved a new feat by topping the Japanese Music charts Oricon for the first half of 2020. The band’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has also become the first foreign album to do so after Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

A fan account for BTS confirmed the news. It tweeted, “Map of the Soul: 7 from @BTS_twt officially ranks #1 on Oricon's mid-year album chart for the first half. It's the FIRST album from a foreign artist in 36 years to top this chart in Japan since Michael Jackson's Thriller in 1984!”

It also shared an image of Oricon chart sales for the first half of the year.

BTS’ Map of The Soul: 7 was the K-pop group’s fourth Korean-language and seventh overall studio album. The album, which officially released on February 21, 2020, was a follow-up to the BTS’ 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona.

As reported by Oricon, Map of the Soul: 7 has sold 429,009 copies in Japan so far to become the best-selling album.

The septet also plans to release the Japanese-language version of its latest release. Titled Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, the album is said to be released on July 15. The album will feature the singles FAKE LOVE/Airplane Pt.2 and Lights/Boy With Luv along with new original Japanese songs.

