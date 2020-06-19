Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

BTS Becomes First Foreign Band Since Michael Jackson to Top Oricon Charts, Excels First-half sale of 2020

K-Pop band has now achieved a new feat by topping the Japanese Music charts Oricon for the first half of 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BTS Becomes First Foreign Band Since Michael Jackson to Top Oricon Charts, Excels First-half sale of 2020
Bangtan Boys. Image for representation.

Korean pop band BTS or the Bangstan Boys have already achieved their fandom across the globe. The K-Pop band has now achieved a new feat by topping the Japanese Music charts Oricon for the first half of 2020. The band’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has also become the first foreign album to do so after Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

A fan account for BTS confirmed the news. It tweeted, “Map of the Soul: 7 from @BTS_twt officially ranks #1 on Oricon's mid-year album chart for the first half. It's the FIRST album from a foreign artist in 36 years to top this chart in Japan since Michael Jackson's Thriller in 1984!”

It also shared an image of Oricon chart sales for the first half of the year.

BTS’ Map of The Soul: 7 was the K-pop group’s fourth Korean-language and seventh overall studio album. The album, which officially released on February 21, 2020, was a follow-up to the BTS’ 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona.

As reported by Oricon, Map of the Soul: 7 has sold 429,009 copies in Japan so far to become the best-selling album.

The septet also plans to release the Japanese-language version of its latest release. Titled Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, the album is said to be released on July 15. The album will feature the singles FAKE LOVE/Airplane Pt.2 and Lights/Boy With Luv along with new original Japanese songs.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading