Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

BTS, Big Hit Entertainment Donate USD 1 Million to Black Lives Matter Foundation

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS have posted on social media condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BTS, Big Hit Entertainment Donate USD 1 Million to Black Lives Matter Foundation
Bangtan Boys. Image for representation.

South Korean pop sensation BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD 1 million to Black Lives Matter foundation, days after voicing their stand against racism and violence.

According to Variety, the donation was made earlier this week.

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives," Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, said.

The record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, took to Twitter on Thursday to support the protest movement which started after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US).

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," BTS posted on its official Twitter page.

Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement, originating from within the African-American community, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading