BTS' Dynamite Costumes Sold at Auction for Music Charity Organisation, Can You Guess the Price?

Besides singing record-breaking songs and delivering mind-blowing performances, South Korean band BTS also believes in philanthropy. The K-pop band had sent its costumes which they wore in their blockbuster music video of 2020 Dynamite for auction to an American charity organization, the bidding for which took place on Sunday.

The seven-member band sent the pastel shade costumes that they wore in the opening and ending scenes of the Dynamite music video for Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. According to the charity the costumes have been sold for $1,62,500 or Rs 1,18,39,677.

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

The proceeds from this auction will go to MusiCares, a charity organization that helps those in the music industry who have been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, by providing a support system of health and human services. The bidding took place in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

According to Billboard, in a press statement from November 2020, Darren Julien, president/chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions had said that they are proud to partner with MusiCares on the annual online charity auction that is needed to help the devastated music community. He, further, said that they cannot think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with this Dynamite contribution from BTS whose record-smashing music and uplifting messages of hope and positivity are what the world needs the most. Darren expressed his gratitude to BTS for the donation of their special unique items whose proceeds will benefit one of the most urgent initiatives.

BTS released its first English language song in August 2020 that went on to top the charts and grabbed the Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 spot for several weeks. The band has also been nominated for a Grammy award this year in the Best pop duo/group category for Dynamite.

Besides BTS, Juliens Auctions also received items from other artists like Billie Eilish, FINNEAS and Daniel Craig signed “No Time To Die” single cover lithograph of the GRAMMY-nominated song from the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, Lady Gaga signed Chromatica vinyl LP among others.