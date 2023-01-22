BTS' Jimin, J-Hope Twin In Grey Dior Outfits At Paris Fashion Week; Pics

After dominating the music industry, the global K-pop sensation BTS is now fully armoured to take on the world of fashion. Members Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope and Park Jimin, popularly known as Jimin, were reunited at the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

The visual treat at the DIOR Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show witnessed the glorious style of the newly-appointed brand ambassador, Jimin in his slightly oversized greige suit and a light brown turtleneck. The elegant contemporary fit was completed with a pair of chunky lace-up Dior boots. Dior shared a snap of the look the vocalist of the group was serving for ARMYs to soak in.

They captioned it, “Arriving at this afternoon’s Dior Winter 2023 by Mr Kim Jones show in Paris, Jimin confirmed his stylish credentials as our newly-appointed global ambassador clad in timeless tailoring from the Dior Men Fall 2023 collection. ” Take a peek at the snap here:

Meanwhile, the rapper of the group also made an appearance on the Instagram handle of the French luxury fashion house. Taking the front row, Hobi charmed ARMYs around the world with his unexpected appearance. And if anyone could style an overskirt with such ease, it had to be him. Paring it with a monochromatic pair of pants and a tee, J-Hope showed how men’s fashion is done right. Joining him in the front row was Spanish actor Aron Piper, Thai actor Mile Phakphum Romsaithong, and star artist Ludovic Nkoth.

Vogue India shared a clip of the BTS duo, ARMYs lovingly call JiHope, sitting front row at the DIOR Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show. Several other clips have also surfaced on social media platforms with the duo exuding some major main character energy. ARMYs were cheering as they entered the venue for the fashion show.

These visual treats came less than a week after, Park Jimin was appointed as the new global ambassador of Dior and fellow member Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, was named the new brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino. J-Hope has also made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2023. The luxury French fashion brand shared on its Twitter handle, Hobi’s recent appearance at the Louis Vuitton presentation at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris.

.#jhope at #LVMenFW23. The star attended the recent #LouisVuitton presentation at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris. See more from the fashion show at https://t.co/nFFm48hzbw pic.twitter.com/EMWHJqQMg2— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) January 20, 2023

The DIOR Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show featured looks of pale, neutral colours, with loose and fluid layerings.

