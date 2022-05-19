BTS' Jungkook Seen in Mullet Hairdo, Here's How the Hairstyle Emerged From Ancient Greece

Besides being global pop icons, BTS members also happen to be fashionistas who enjoy experimenting with their style. Most recently the septet appeared on a commercial where Jeon Jungkook was spotted flaunting a mullet hairstyle. The 24-year-old singer and songwriter was wearing a white suit and black tie and we got to see his mullet in the commercial.

In the 25-second video released on Monday, all seven members of BTS are dressed in sleek white suits, with Jungkook hanging out on a couch with his shoulder-length new hairdo.

BTS fans are certainly impressed by Jungkook’s latest makeover. One of the fans tweeted, “Jungkook looks so divine. I absolutely love his mullet hair style!!”

Jungkook looks so divine. I absolutely love his mullet hair style!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰💜💜💜💜💜 — Graciela Solis (@Graciel36144547) May 17, 2022

Another fan of the golden maknae of BTS tweeted, “JK is at the forefront of fashion. Wolf cut is popular this year among young boys.”

An excited fan wrote, “Coway is so funny they give us Jungkook with a mullet and think we’re gonna pay attention to those toothbrushes they’re selling.”

toothbrushes? fridge? baking pans? LIKE WE ARENT PAYING ATTENTION IM SRRY😭 — ✧*ava☽⁷ proof 06.10 (@tpwkjimin) May 16, 2022

Mullet is a reminder of the cool 80s fashion but this hairstyle has been around for ages. The name mullet was not coined until recent times. The Oxford English Dictionary credited the Beastie Boys’ 1994 classic Mullet Head for common popularisation of the hairdo. The hairdo was often referred to as the Kentucky Waterfall as well.

Author Alan Henderson in his book, titled Mullet Madness, has speculated that prehistoric people would likely have discovered the practical benefit of cutting their fringe to keep it out of their eyes while extra growth at the back would keep their necks warm and protected from the rain. According to Dazed, another evidence of Mullet hairstyle in prehistoric times comes from the Greek statues that date back to the 6th century BCE. The statues show mullets at the inception of western culture. Ancient Roman chariot racers also sported this hairstyle.

