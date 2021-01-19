BTS Member J-Hope's sister Drops Gorgeous Pre-wedding Looks on Instagram

BTS member J-Hope's sister is getting married soon. Jung Jiwoo, who is also famous as a South Korean influencer with 6.7 million followers on Instagram, has dropped some beautiful pre-wedding photos featuring her fiancé. Jiwoo shared a bunch of photos in a gorgeous off-white gown with her soon-to-be husband sporting a smart tuxedo.

The Mejiwoo brand owner had previously revealed she would possibly be a Fall 2021 bride. But fans were pleasantly surprised by the pre-wedding photos. Jiwoo began the series with a behind-the-scenes picture of a make-up artist adding final touches to her.

She shared a series of photos flaunting several white wedding dresses and hairstyles. With each post, she explained about the elements featured in the frame. She shared a post featuring the flowers she used and described the venue before talking about the director framing the adorable moment.

She also shared a gallery of photos featuring her "Oppa" and gushed about trying his best to laugh naturally despite standing in an unfamiliar and awkward set-up. "Yesterday's wedding shoot became our memory of happiness and joy in the world because he led the atmosphere so that the tension did not fall. Thank you," she said, as per the translation of her Instagram.

Her brother Jung Hoseok (stage name J-Hope) is a rapper and one of the main dancers of the Bangtan Boys. ARMYs have been flocking to Instagram in anticipation of Jiwoo's wedding and wondering who her mystery fiance is.