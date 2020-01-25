Take the pledge to vote

BTS Rehearse for Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey

After much speculation, it is now official that Korean-pop band BTS is all set to make their performance debut at this year's Grammy Awards. They will be performing the country rap Old Town Road.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
BTS Rehearse for Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey
After much speculation, it is now official that Korean-pop band BTS is all set to make their performance debut at this year’s Grammy Awards. They will be performing the country rap Old Town Road.

After much speculation, it is now official that Korean-pop band BTS is all set to make their performance debut at this year’s Grammy Awards. They will be performing the country rap Old Town Road.

Days ahead of the show, BTS is rehearsing with Lil Nas X, who originally recorded the 2019 super hit Old Town Road. They are also teaming up with other artists, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey, who have featured on various mashups of the popular number.

Recently, CBS Television Network shared a picture on Instagram of the seven-piece band. Posting the picture online, they wrote, “#BTSArmy drop a (heart emoji) in the comments if you’re excited to see @bts.bighitofficial at the #GRAMMYs!”

Although the residual news of the performance’s structure is secured under wraps, the Recording Academy has announced the first of the two special segments to be held at the GRAMMYs.

As reported by Recording Academy, the first, Old Town Road All-Stars, will feature current nominees Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests.

This year, Lil Nas X has received six GRAMMY nominations for Old Town Road, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and a Record of the Year. Last year, BTS appeared at the GRAMMYs as presenters.

Other GRAMMY performers include Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Bonnie Raitt, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani among others.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will telecast live from the Staples Center, Los Angeles on January 26, Sunday evening (PST).

