BTS Singer Jimin Posts Christmas Tweet Then Deletes it, Here’s Why

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a Korean pop band consisting of seven members Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Jung Ho-seok (J- hope), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jung-kook (Jungbook).

BTS star Jimin recently shared a video on Twitter with a Christmas message where Kim Taehyung is seen with an e-cigarette. As soon as the BTS fans (also known as the ARMY) noticed this, there was a flood of comments about how harmful an e-cigarette is and how V shouldn’t be consuming it.

The video was later deleted by Jimin but fans were quick to re-share the videos.

“Here’s the clip of BTS Taehyung/V’s vape, Jul ,e-cig whatever you wanna call it... Tbh, stuff like this are dangerous for the environment and also for the surrounding people as they have a track record for blowing up in people’s faces and maiming passerby!” a user wrote on Twitter. Another user wrote, “Did Jimin delete the tweet?”

Oh, is that Taehyung’s juul / ecigs at 0.42? Tbh no big deal. pic.twitter.com/OHMnPB7iBn — CeCe Jay (@CeCeJay_awesome) December 25, 2019

BTS is one of the most popular Korean bands in the world. Korean pop, popularly known as K-Pop, has a huge fan following across the globe, including India.

The BTS boy band rose to fame in 2013 with their debut album 2 COOL 4 SKOOL. Their album—Wings—was released in 2016 and became a huge hit. Wings got positive reviews for handling social issues such as mental health.

