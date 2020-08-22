BTS' Dynamite Smashes YouTube Record, Music Video Crosses 10 Million Views in 21 Minutes

K-pop group BTS has dropped the music video for their latest single, Dynamite on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST.

In just 21 minutes since its debut on Youtube, the Dynamite MV video surpassed 10 million views on the online video-sharing platform, making it the fastest video in the world to do so. Dynamite happens to be the group’s first ever song to be released entirely in English language.

The Korean boy band held a previous record with ‘ON,’ which became the fastest Korean group music video to reach 10 million views in 65 minutes.

The K-pop superstars announced the single and forthcoming album on July 26 during a broadcast on V Live. They said in the livestream, “We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19.”

On August 2, the K-pop giants announced the title of their upcoming single is Dynamite. The single arrives six months after the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” released in February.

The timeline for Dynamite consisted of three teaser photos, unveiled on August 11, 13 and 16. A few days ago, the Dynamite Official MV Teaser was released followed by the traditional countdown which kickstarted live.

The popular band will premiere the TV performance of Dynamite at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the first time on August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.