BTS’ Suga Collaborates with IU for Eight, Shares Heartfelt Message Through Lyrics

The lyrics of the song as well as the music have been arranged and composed Suga and IU, while Yoongi has worked on the piano and synthesizer.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
BTS’ Suga Collaborates with IU for Eight, Shares Heartfelt Message Through Lyrics
The lyrics of the song as well as the music have been arranged and composed Suga and IU, while Yoongi has worked on the piano and synthesizer.

The fans of Korean pop have found a reason to rejoice as two of the most famous music sensations have collaborated for a hit track. BTS member Suga has joined with IU for their upcoming song Eight, which has already become a sensation within hours of its release.

Both the K-Pop stars have been honest with the lyrics, revealing about the hardships that they faced in the past to reach the place where they are today. The song, released at 2.30 pm IST on May 6, has already become the talk of the town.

The crooners talk about being 28 in their new track, with IU revealing about her struggle to overcome battles and finally gain the strength to move on in life again. Meanwhile, Suga also takes an emotional journey in the song on a positive note.

The lyrics of the song as well as the music have been arranged and composed Suga and IU, while Yoongi has worked on the piano and synthesizer.

This is not Suga’s first collaboration with an artist. He has earlier worked with singer Suran on her track, Wine as well as Epik High’s Eternal Sunshine. Apart from this, Suga has collaborated with Heize for the track We Don’t Talk Together’.

On the other hand, IU aka Lee Ji-eun is a leading singer and actress in Korea, who has also starred in web series Persona and Hotel del Luna.

