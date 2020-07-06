Take the pledge to vote

Bubonic Plague: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Infectious Diseases

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia Pestis. These Zoonotic bacteria are commonly found in small mammals and fleas.

Trending Desk

July 6, 2020
Bubonic Plague: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Infectious Diseases
File image | AP Photo/Becky Bohrer.

If 2020 hasn’t scared us enough with all the disasters like coronavirus, locust attack, earthquakes and more, we now face another challenge by nature. China’s inner Mongolia reported new cases of Bubonic Plague, an alarming concern for the health scientists around the world. The scare is so real that the city has issued a level III warning to all the residents.

What is Bubonic Plague: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia Pestis. These Zoonotic bacteria are commonly found in small mammals and fleas. The disease spreads through flea bite from an infected animal like mice, rat, rabbit or squirrel to a healthy human being.

The bubonic plague results in the painful swelling of lymph nodes, also known as ‘buboes’. It was also known as 'black death', resulting in the death of more than half the population of Europe.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms of bubonic plague include fever, headache, chills, and weakness and painful lymph nodes. The bacteria, caused by infected flea bite, multiplies in the lymph nodes and can further spread to other body parts.

Plague can be treated easily with the help of antibiotics. A suspected patient is tested in a laboratory, followed by an antibiotic treatment.

Bubonic plague is just one of the three plagues caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis, the other two are Septicaemic plague and Pneumonic plague.

