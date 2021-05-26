Buddha Purnima 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha That Guide Us Through Life

May 26 marks Buddha Jayanti 2021. Falling on the full moon day, this auspicious occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of the enlightened Gautam Buddha. Also known as Buddha Purnima, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the globe. Gautam Buddha imparted his profound knowledge on peace, life, that continues to inspire, guide humanity till today.

We present to you some inspirational quotes by Gautam Buddha on this special occasion of Buddha Jayanti:

Every experience, no matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.

Do not dwell in the past, Do not dream of the future, Concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

Nothing ever exists entirely alone; everything is in relation to everything else.

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent.

All wrong-doing arises because of the mind. If the mind is transformed can wrong-doing remain?

Neither my life of luxury in the palace nor my life as an ascetic in the forest is the way to freedom.

No one can escape death and unhappiness. If people expect only happiness in life, they will be disappointed.

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.

Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.

Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here