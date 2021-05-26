Buddha Purnima 2021: Messages, Prayers and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Buddha Jayanti is celebrated by Buddhists to commemorates Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and birth. The day falls on fool moon day of Hindi month Vaishakh. The day is also known as Buddha Purnima. Like many other festivals, Buddha Purnima is also celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across India. It is believed that Gautam Buddha was born around the 6th-4th century BCE as Prince Siddhartha Gautama in a Royal Family of Lumbini, Nepal. The day is most important to the Buddhist community across the Globe.

On this auspicious day, we have compiled some of the Buddha Jayanti wishes, quotes, status, messages, and greetings to share the virtue and enlightenment given by Lord Buddha:

Wish you always be showered with abundant fortune and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace, and truth.

Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima.

This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

On Buddha Purnima, here’s wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha’s teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Jayanti.

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of your life. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish that you may find rays of hope and your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha! Happy Buddha Jayanti!

The world will surely become a much better place to live if we understand the importance of happiness over money… Happy Buddha Jayanti.

