Buddha Purnima 2023: Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, the world’s fourth-largest religion. According to the Hindu calendar, the first full moon day of the Vaisakha month is celebrated around the world as Lord Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary. This year, the birthday of Lord Buddha falls on Friday, May 5.

Buddhists all over the world celebrate this day with zeal and joy. They also gather to chant mantras, meditate, pray at temples, and give alms to the poor. On this auspicious day, share some of Lord Buddha’s inspirational quotes with your loved ones.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

1. No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

2. We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

3. The wise ones fashioned speech with their thought, sifting it as grain is sifted through a sieve.

4. Do not overrate what you have received, nor envy others. He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind.

5. Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.

6. Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.

7. Every morning, we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.

8. Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

9. Your work is to discover your world and then with all your heart give yourself to it.

10. Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

11. Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.

12. No one can escape death and unhappiness. If people expect only happiness in life, they will be disappointed.

13. If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: WHAT DOES BUDDHISM TEACH?

Buddhism teachings see life as a process of constant change which means that one can change for the better. It emphasizes how to live a happy and peaceful life. It is not learning about strange beliefs from faraway lands but teaches us to look at our own lives and think about them. It shows us how to understand ourselves and cope with our daily problems in a righteous manner.

