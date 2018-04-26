English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Buddha Purnima: Life Lessons by Gautama Buddha That Are Relevant Even Today
Budhha Purnima special for all.
Design credits: ShifaKhan/ News18 Image: Reuters
Gautama Buddha or Siddhartha Gautama Buddha is known as ‘Buddha’ which means ‘awakened being’ or ‘enlightened being’. Base of Buddhism is the teachings of Gautama Buddha. Buddha Purnima is celebrated all over the world to commemorate the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Also known as Vesak and Buddha Jayanti, this festival is celebrated in different ways in many countries.
Here are a few teachings of Gautama Buddha that have enriched the history of India:
Teachings of Gautama Buddha are the principles of life that had been given by him after attaining the enlightenment. Let us take a pledge to illuminate our life with these spiritual lessons.
Designs by: Shifa Khan/ News18
Image courtesy: Reuters
Also Watch
Here are a few teachings of Gautama Buddha that have enriched the history of India:
Teachings of Gautama Buddha are the principles of life that had been given by him after attaining the enlightenment. Let us take a pledge to illuminate our life with these spiritual lessons.
Designs by: Shifa Khan/ News18
Image courtesy: Reuters
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale