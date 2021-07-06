Budh Pradosh 2021 Date: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Pradosh Vrat is among the most auspicious and holy days for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is worshipped as they are looked up to as the ideal couple in Hindu community. The Pradosh Vrat is observed every month on the Trayodashi Tithi of both pakshas – Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, which means it is celebrated twice a month.

This month, the Pradosh vrat will fall on Wednesday, hence it will be known as Budh Pradosh. It will be observed on July 7. Devotees keep a day-long fast and perform Shiva puja during the Pradosh Kaal i.e, time period between one-and-a-half hours before and one-and-a-half hours after the sunset.

Check Pradosh Vrat in July 2021 date and timings:

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 01.02 am on July 7 and end at 03.20 am on July 8. Pradosh time or Shiva puja muhurat will prevail between 7.23 pm and 9.24 pm.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

Devotees begins the day by waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath. Then, they perform Dhyana (meditation) and take Sankalpa (intention) to observe the Pradosh fast with sincerity and utmost devotion. They also chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and Shiva chalisa. Then in the evening during Pradosh kaal, Lord Shiva idol or Shiva linga is worshipped by offering milk, Gangajal (Ganga water), curd, honey, ghee, belpatra (leaves of the bel tree), or wood apple leaves.

Devotees observing the Prdosham vrat or performing this puja, avoid consuming onion, garlic, meat and other Tamasic foods like meat, fish, mushrooms.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

Lord Shiva’s devotees believe that observing the Pradosham vrat eases their suffering and blesses them with health, wealth and good fortune. According to Hindu mythologies and scriptures, Lord Shiva defeated the Asuras and Danavas to save Devas on this day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here