Budh Pradosh Vrat: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

People who practice the Hindu religion observe Pradosh Vrat on Trayodashi Tithi twice every month. This month, the auspicious day is falling on Wednesday, July 21. The date of this vrat is determined by vedic Hindu calendar known as Panchang. Since this month the day is falling on Wednesday, it is being called as ‘Budh Pradosh Vrat’. This fast is kept to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Shukla Paksha Trayodashi of Ashadha will start from 4:26 PM on July 21 and will go on till 1:32 PM on July 22.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

Those who keep this day-long fast, pray for long life, peace and good fortune. As per the Hindu mythology, those observing the Pradosh Vrat get freed from all their past and present sins. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shankar liberated Chandra Dev from a King’s curse. If the fast is kept with ‘shraddha’ and all rituals of the day are followed with conviction, then lord Mahadev ends the devotee’s sufferings and blesses him or her with health, wealth and wisdom.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2021: Rituals

The believers who keep the fast abstain from consuming alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food items on the day. The rituals of the day are performed after sunset. Before doing the puja, the devotees take bath and wear fresh clothes. Many devotees also clean the puja area with ganga jal before beginning the day’s rituals.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2021: Mantra

The puja begins by placing a Kalash with ganga jal and flowers in front of the Shivling. The devotees then offers ghee, Belpatra, milk, curd, honey, ganga jal to the shivling during the shubh muhurat. Once this is done, the person performing puja either reads or listens to the Pradosh Vrat Katha. Apart from that, reciting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on the day is also said to please Lord Bholenath.

