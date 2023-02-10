CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Building A Strong And Stable Relationship Takes Only 3 Steps; Know What They Are

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 14:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Years of effort and trust are required to create a strong and secure relationship.

Choosing a connection depends on who is willing to keep together. These three things are also related to the three steps to creating a solid and healthy relationship. Find out what these are

A healthy and stable relationship is built with years of work and trust. After all, Rome was not built in a day. Similarly, great relationships take time too. Therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw shared on her Instagram how anyone can have the relationship of their dreams in three easy steps. She shared that people will often encounter three things in a partnership over and over again. The first is, as long as they choose to stay together, arguments will happen. Second, as long as they stick together, they are bound to mess up. Finally, it depends on the people willing to stick together to choose their connection. The three steps to building a stable and healthy relationship are also related to these three things.

Read on to find out how:

⁠Step 1: How Well You Manage Conflict

The therapist wrote, “As long as you choose together, you will argue. But the more you learn to argue well, the better things can be.⁠” People must remember that arguing is a normal part of any relationship. Instead, you can view it as an opportunity for growth and understanding. You should be committed to working through arguments together and not against each other. Focus on learning effective communication skills.

Step 2: How Well You Heal After Conflict

“As long as you choose together you will mess up. And as long as you learn to appropriately repair, the better things can be,” wrote the therapist.⁠ Making mistakes is inevitable in any relationship. After all, we are human. What makes all the difference is how we handle the aftermath of it. Both partners can and should willingly choose to make amends. This is a great way to show their commitment to each other and to their relationship.

Step 3: How Much Energy You Put Into Connecting With The Other Person

Elizabeth Earnshaw also wrote, “As long as you choose together, your work is to choose connection. And the more you learn to do that, the better things can be.⁠” A strong connection is key to building a strong and healthy relationship. Both partners should make a conscious effort to choose connection over conflict. This will not only foster love and trust between the couple but is also an excellent show of mutual support.

