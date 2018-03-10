Bulgari Announces Plans To Open New Luxury Hotel In Paris

Italian luxury goods brand Bulgari has announced plans to open a new hotel in Paris. When the French outpost of Bulgari Hotels and Resorts opens in 2020, it will occupy a place on 30 avenue George V which, along with the adjacent Champs-Elysées and avenue Montaigne, forms one of the most exclusive and most expensive pieces of real estate in the city, the Golden Triangle.The prestigious avenue is already home to one of the toniest hotels in the city, the Four Seasons George V, while the Hotel Plaza Athénée is likewise a few minutes away.The property will feature 76 rooms, most of which will be suites, and a luxury spa spanning 1,300 square meters, a 25-meter pool, restaurant, bar and garden. The Paris opening will bring the total number of Bulgari hotels to eight. Last year, the group opened luxury properties in Beijing and Dubai, and another hotel is scheduled to open in Shanghai this year.The year 2020 will also see the opening of a Bulgari-branded hotel in Moscow. Bulgari currently operates luxury hotels in Milan, Bali, and London.