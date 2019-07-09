Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bumble App's Owner Accused of Encouraging a Toxic Work Culture, Racism: Report

Priyanka Chopra has invested in Bumble, a dating app owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev, who has been accused of encouraging a toxic work culture at his workplace.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bumble App's Owner Accused of Encouraging a Toxic Work Culture, Racism: Report
(Image: AP)
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra invested in and has widely promoted a dating app in India---Bumble. In October 2018, it was reported that Chopra has taken a stake in Bumble and will act as a partner, adviser and investor to the app. However, a Forbes report (via The Quint) has alleged that the founding partner of Bumble, Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev has built a culture of misogyny, sexism, drugs and racism in his parent company.

The investigative report has been filed by Angel Au-Yeung, who has accused Andreev of encouraging a toxic work culture. Andreev owns four popular dating apps - Badoo, Bumble, Chappy and Lumen and Chopra is a stakeholder in one of them. Bumble’s headquarters are in Austin, Texas, while the main work goes on from the London office.

As reported by Au-Yeung, there are allegations of racism against Andreev also. The Quint reported a former marketing executive to have said that Andreev complained if he saw too many dark faces on the app. The employee was quoted saying, "He believed it lowered the value of the brand and made it look cheap."

Alice Bonasio, Badoo’s former director of communications and public relations says her employment was terminated because she didn’t fit well with the company’s “patriarchal” environment. “The culture meant that for female employees to get ahead, they needed to heavily play the game,” she said (via The Quint).

A few other employees have spoken out against the work culture in dating apps owned by Andreev. The Forbes reports several former employees saying office behavior was hostile and discriminatory toward women.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram