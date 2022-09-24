Buns And Braids: Hairstyles To-Be-Brides Can Opt For On Their Wedding Day

If you are a bride-to-be, you must be worried about hundreds of other things on your wedding day and the last thing you would want is a bad hair day. You must have spent months deciding your attire, your makeup, hairstyle, etc. So, it is important that you pick your bridal look and have inspirational photos ready. For hairstyles you can flaunt the long luscious locks or sport short hair, there are endless choices for you to choose from. From sporting the traditional bridal bun to braids, you can do it all.

Here’s a list of hairstyles that you can slay for your wedding day and other rituals

Bun

While we are aware of the traditional bridal bun is ideal for the wedding day, here’s a different version of the bun that will accentuate the high points of your face and make you look like a dream girl – the ballerina bun. This chic and stylish hairstyle looks classic and elegant. You can opt for bold eye makeup to go with this hairstyle. It’s the ideal choice for your wedding as this hairstyle will not hide your jewellery. You can accessorize the bun with a flower garland or even rhinestone-embedded hair comb or pins.

Braids

There are many braids you can choose to style your hair from – classic, dutch, french, or half braids. You can style your braids with floral hair accessories or jewellery. If you do not have thick hair, relax! You can always clip-on extensions to get the desired results.

Open Hair

If you have short hair, you can still pull off a long hairstyle with hair extension or you can slay the bridal attire by choosing to keep your short hair open. You may choose to add some curls or waves, depending upon your choice. To highlight the look you can add hair accessories.

It is important to remember that the above hairstyles may require heating tools and hair products to make you look flawless. Here are some ways you can keep your hair healthy before the wedding –

Start prepping your hair a month or two prior to the main day by regularly oiling your hair with enriching oil.

Get a hair spa and deep conditioning from the salon and follow it up in the next 15-20 days.

Get rid of split ends and get your hair trimmed just a week prior to the wedding, and a hair cut 2-3 weeks before the wedding.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here