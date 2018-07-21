English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burberry Burns Millions In Unsold Products To Protect Brand
Retailers describe it as a measure to protect intellectual property and prevent products being stolen or sold at discounted prices.
(Photo: Representative Image/ Reuters)
Luxury British fashion house Burberry destroyed tens of millions of dollars worth of its fashion and cosmetic products over the past year to protect its brand.
The company burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume worth £28.6 million (32 million euros, $37 million), according to its annual report, in a practice now common across the industry to guard against counterfeiting.
Retailers describe it as a measure to protect intellectual property and prevent products being stolen or sold at discounted prices.
"Burberry has careful processes in place to minimise the amount of excess stock we produce," the company said in a statement.
"On the occasions when disposal of products is necessary, we do so in a responsible manner and we continue to seek ways to reduce and revalue our waste."
Among the products destroyed were £10.4 million worth of beauty items, which Burberry said was a one-off related to a licence it agreed with beauty company Coty last year.
The firm -- which announced a slight rise in annual profits in May to £294 million -- has said it takes its environmental obligations seriously and harnesses the energy from burning the items.
It also pointed to partnerships with organisations such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that work to reduce waste in the industry.
But news of its destruction policy drew flak in Britain.
Lawmaker Tim Farron, environment spokesman for the opposition Liberal Democrat party, said: "It is outrageous that Burberry think setting fire to their unsold stock is an acceptable solution."
Noting recycling was "far better for the environment", he added: "As a leading British fashion brand they should be leading the way in sustainable fashion."
Also Watch
The company burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume worth £28.6 million (32 million euros, $37 million), according to its annual report, in a practice now common across the industry to guard against counterfeiting.
Retailers describe it as a measure to protect intellectual property and prevent products being stolen or sold at discounted prices.
"Burberry has careful processes in place to minimise the amount of excess stock we produce," the company said in a statement.
"On the occasions when disposal of products is necessary, we do so in a responsible manner and we continue to seek ways to reduce and revalue our waste."
Among the products destroyed were £10.4 million worth of beauty items, which Burberry said was a one-off related to a licence it agreed with beauty company Coty last year.
The firm -- which announced a slight rise in annual profits in May to £294 million -- has said it takes its environmental obligations seriously and harnesses the energy from burning the items.
It also pointed to partnerships with organisations such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that work to reduce waste in the industry.
But news of its destruction policy drew flak in Britain.
Lawmaker Tim Farron, environment spokesman for the opposition Liberal Democrat party, said: "It is outrageous that Burberry think setting fire to their unsold stock is an acceptable solution."
Noting recycling was "far better for the environment", he added: "As a leading British fashion brand they should be leading the way in sustainable fashion."
Also Watch
-
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...